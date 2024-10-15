PTI founder undergoes medical checkup at Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that party founder Imran Khan has undergone a medical checkup at Adiala Jail, ARY news reported.

In a statement issued here, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that he was informed by the government about Imran Khan’s medical checkup at Adiala Jail. The PTI chairman, citing the government’s sources, said that two doctors, an ENT specialist, and a medical expert examined Imran Khan at about 4 pm.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the medical team confirmed that Imran Khan is in good health and even exercised for an hour.

The PTI chairman expressed gratitude to all PTI workers and supporters who were concerned about his health. “We Will get the medical reports and share them with the public soon,” he added.

It may be noted here that the PTI postponed its protest scheduled at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on October 15 after the government assured a medical examination for PTI founder.

The decision to postpone the protest was made during a meeting of PTI’s political committee, according to sources.

The PTI’s political committee postponed its protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit which being held in the capital city from October 15 and 16.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that his party decided to postpone its ‘peaceful’ protest following an official contact from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on behalf of the government.

Barrister Gohar said that the government assured a medical examination for PTI founder Imran Khan, and restoration of access to his physician.