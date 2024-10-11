IHC orders meeting of PTI founder with his sister

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has ordered to arrange meeting for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan with his sister, Noreen Niazi, ARY News reported.

The court has also requested Imran Khan’s medical report and ordered that he be provided with the best health facilities.

The orders were issued by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who directed that Imran Khan be allowed to meet his sister as soon as possible after the removal of restrictions.

The court’s decision comes amid concerns about Imran Khan’s health and well-being during his incarceration.

Earlier, PTI founder Imran Khan was banned from meeting his family, lawyers, and party leaders at Adiala Jail, where he is currently incarcerated.

According to sources, the jail authorities cited security concerns as the reason for this ban.

Sources revealed that the ban on meetings imposed by the Punjab government will be in place until October 18 and will also apply to other prisoners at Adiala Jail.

In a separate development, Islamabad’s Duty Magistrate earlier approved a one-day physical remand for Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

The two sisters were presented before Duty Magistrate Azhar Nadeem’s court in connection with a case registered at Kohsar Police Station.

Police had requested a 20-day physical remand for the accused, but the court approved only a one-day remand.