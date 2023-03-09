Imran Khan gets exemption from court appearance in judge ‘threat’ case

ISLAMABAD: District and Sessions court on Thursday granted a day exemption from appearance to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan in a case related to his ‘threatening’ remarks against a female judge, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Naeem Panjutha filed the plea before Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim.

Panjutha sought exemption for his client from appearing before the court today (Thursday) arguing that Mr Khan was not healthy enough to travel to Islamabad and his life was under threat as well.

“Persistent life threats loom over Khan and if a leader is murdered, committees are formed but no one serves justice”, he argued further.

The lawyer argued that it did not mean that Imran Khan did not want to appear before the court as he had appeared before other courts in the past too. “Mr Khan has pleaded different courts for appearing via video link, and the incumbent government wants to kill him”, he added.

After hearing arguments, the court granted a day exemption to Imran Khan and adjourned the hearing of the case till March 13.

It is pertinent to mention here that a terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

