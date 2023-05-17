Imran Khan seeks exemption in interim bail case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from appearance in an interim bail case, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan in his plea submitted with the IHC states as the PDM parties lodged protest outside the Supreme Court a law and order situation could take place if he [PTI chief] joins the hearing today.

The former prime minister has requested the court to grant him exemption from appearance in the interim bail case as he is consulting different forums for seeking bail on the court’s orders.

Earlier, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore granted interim bail to former prime minister Imran Khan till May 19 in a case pertaining to the death of Zille Shah.

ATC judge Ejaz Ahmed Buttar heard the case.

The former prime minister was due in Lahore’s anti-terrorism court but he did not show up.