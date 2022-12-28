Imran Khan seeks ‘Islamic unity’ for sake of Muslim Ummah

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged unity among Muslim leaders for the sake of Muslim Ummah, urging Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) to raise voice on injustice against Muslim counties, ARY News reported on Wednesday

According to details, the former premier made these remarks while talking to scholars, academicians, policymakers and students from Turkiye.

Imran Khan noted that the rulers of Muslim countries must be united for the sake of the Muslim Ummah. “The problem lies with personal interests as Muslim rulers do not care about public opinion,” he claimed.

The PTI Chairman maintained that he highlighted atrocities by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at all international forums. “Despite the Indian atrocities, the people of Kashmiris are determined for their rights,” he added.

He opined that India will have no choice but giving rights to Kashmiris soon. The former prime minister reiterated that Kashmir dispute cannot be resolved through military means, adding that nuclear war will be tantamount to a suicide attack on the entire world.

Imran Khan further said that Pakistan’s nuclear assets were for the protection of its people. “India is many times more powerful than us, but the nuclear weapons have stopped the neighbouring country from any misadventure,” he added.

“Ever since Pakistan became a nuclear power, there has been no war with India,” he pointed out, regretting that the dispute between the two nuclear powers over Kashmir is a huge misfortune.

Speaking of Russia-Ukraine war, the former premier said he believes Pakistan should not be a part of such conflicts. “Many problems have arisen in the world due to Russia-Ukraine conflict”, he said, noting that developing countries are pressurised to lean towards one side.

