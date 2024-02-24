PTI founder seeks permission for ‘dental checkup’

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail, has sought permission for ‘dental checkup’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

During a hearing of £190m settlement case today, Imran Khan asked Accountability Judge Nasir Javed Rana that he wanted his dental checkup done as he is 70 years old now.

Responding to the case, the judge said he can go to the jail doctor. To this, PTI founder said it’s been seven months since he went for a medical check-up.

The judge then directed the deposed prime minister to file a petition in this regard and the court will give an appropriate order. After this, the PTI founder filed an application in this regard.

During the hearing, the lawyers of founder PTI and Bushra Bibi requested to provide copies of the reference. Later, the court adjourned the hearing by setting a date of February 27 for the indictment proceedings in the £190 million reference.

Imran Khan has been facing a number of legal challenges since his ouster in April 2022 through a no-confidence motion. Meanwhile, his party emerged as the largest group in the National Assembly in the February 8 elections.