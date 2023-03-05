Imran Khan moves LHC for protective bail

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has filed a petition in Lahore High Court on Sunday, seeking protective bail after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

The bail plea was filed after the Islamabad police reached former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence to arrest him after his non-bailable arrest warrant was issued by IHC.

The PTI senior leadership Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry left for LHC to submit the protective bail plea. The court pleaded to grant 15 days of protective bail so that the PTI Chairman Imran Khan can appear before the court.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad police reached former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence to arrest him after his non-bailable arrest warrant was issued by the Islamabad sessions court (IHC) in the Toshakhana case.

Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal of an Islamabad court had issued the former prime minister’s non-bailable arrest warrant on February 28.

In a series of tweets, the Islamabad police said the former premier is avoiding arrest.

Taking to Twitter, an Islamabad police spokesperson said that they have reached Lahore to arrest the PTI chief on court orders. He said that Khan will be arrested after all legal requirements are completed.

