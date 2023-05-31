Imran Khan sends defamation notice to PIMS doctor over medical report

After sending a defamation notice to Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has sent a similar notice to Dr Rizwan Taj — the doctor heading the PIMS medical board that prepared and released the ex-premier’s medical report.

The notice served by Imran Khan’s lawyer urged Dr Rizwan Taj to pay Rs10bn for “deliberate and malicious representations through the preparation of a fabricated and false medical report of the client”.

“The information shared in the report, of Imran’s tests conducted after his arrest on May 9, is false, untrue, baseless and defamatory in nature,” the notice read.

The notice also called on the doctor to make a public apology to Imran Khan, both on national and international media.

Read More: Medical report says Imran Khan not mentally stable: Health Minister

It further warned that failure to do the above within 14 days will result in legal proceedings being initiated against the doctor, possibly including criminal proceedings and filing of a complaint against him before the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and other relevant forums.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sent Rs10 billion defamation notice to Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel over his ‘shameful allegations’ in a press conference wherein he raised questions pertaining to former prime minister Imran Khan’s medical status.

The notice served by Imran Khan’s lawyer Abuzar Salman Niazi urged Abdul Qadir Patel to tender his unconditional apology to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and take back his ‘shameful allegations’ within 15 days.

It may be noted that last week, Patel citing the medical report of Imran Khan complied by PIMS doctor, claimed the PTI chief’s ‘mental stability is questionable’.

Read more: Medical report says Imran Khan not mentally stable: Health Minister

“The medical report is saying that when we talked to the former premier for a long time, his actions were not that of a fit man,” Patel alleged.

He further claimed that there was no mention of any fracture in the PTI chief’s medical reports while he had a plaster on his leg for five to six months. “Have you ever seen anyone having himself plastered for a wound on the skin or muscle?” he asked.

He pointed out that the initial report shows the presence of toxic elements and the excessive usage of alcohol and cocaine.