Imran Khan shares video of entry in Judicial Complex

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday shared a video of his entry into the Judicial Complex for a hearing of the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan shared the video from his Twitter handle with the caption: “The scenes I was confronted with as I entered the gates of Judicial Complex. The force was there not to put me in jail but to eliminate me by staging a mock fight & pretending my death was an accident.”

The scenes I was confronted with as I entered the gates of Judicial Complex. Let there be no doubt that this force along with the ‘Unknowns’ – namaloom afraad – were there not to

put me in jail but to eliminate me by staging a mock fight & pretending my death was an accident. pic.twitter.com/7Pt2zZLLqK — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 21, 2023

Earlier, Imran Khan urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to order an investigation into ‘continuing threats’ to his life and the ‘assault’ on his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Read more: Their plan is to kill me, says Imran Khan

The former prime minister penned down a letter to CJP Umar Ata Bandial, urging an investigation into ‘continuing threats’ to his life and the ‘assault’ on his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Comments