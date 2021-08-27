PM Imran Khan writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif, suggests names on ECP slots

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, recommending three names each for the vacant seats for members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Punjab and KP provinces, ARY NEWS reported.

The details regarding the letter have been shared by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry via his personal Twitter account. He said under articles 213 and 218 of the constitution, the prime minister has written a letter to the opposition leader for vacant ECP seats in Punjab and KP provinces.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the prime minister has recommended three names for the slots and an appointment on them could be made after a reply from the opposition.

For Punjab, Imran Khan suggested names of Ahsan Mahboob, a retired BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, Raja Amer Khan, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Dr. Syed Pervaiz Abbas, a retired BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service.

For the vacant ECP seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the prime minister recommended the names of Justice (retd) Ikramullah Khan, Faridullah Khan, a retired BS-22 officer of PAS and Muzammil Khan, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan.