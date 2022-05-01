Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed could be arrested: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Sunday said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed could be arrested if evidence pointed out to their involvement in sloganeering at Masjid e Nabvi (SAW), ARY NEWS reported.

“No one will be spared in this matter and law will take its course,” the law minister said while speaking to ARY NEWS.

He further confirmed the arrest of Sheikh Rasheed’s nephew Rashid Shafique and said that they would also arrest not abduct Rasheed if he is found involved in the entire episode.

He said that they are also in touch with the Saudi authorities and a case would be registered against all those involved in Pakistan. “We have asked the Saudi authorities to deport those who were involved in sloganeering at Masjid e Nabvi (SAW),” he said.

‘Nawaz Sharif’s conviction could be suspended’

While speaking on Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, Rana Sanaullah said that he was convicted on wrong grounds and it may be possible that they could restore Punjab’s order regarding the conviction. “Powers to suspend the conviction lies with the government and the judiciary,” he said.

He, however, said that any decision regarding Nawaz Sharif’s return would be made after reviewing his health condition. “It is however obvious that PML-N’s success will be imminent if Nawaz Sharif leads our election campaign,” he said.

Comments