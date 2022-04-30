Sheikh Rasheed says leaving Imran Khan at this moment will be betrayal

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday said that Imran Khan is currently facing a difficult time and leaving him alone would be a betrayal, ARY News reported.

While talking to the media in Islamabad, the former interior minister said that he was meeting Imran Khan and he would not do anything that would harm the country, Imran Khan would not take any step against the country, he added.

Sheikh Rasheed said that he was going to retire from politics, Imran Khan is having a hard time at the moment and leaving him alone would be a betrayal.

He clarified that there is no fight with any of the institutions but the way Imran Khan was being pressed to the wall is also wrong, everyone thinks that the former prime minister is being abused.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the political situation in the country is in grave danger and he cannot become a silent spectator. Lashing out at the incumbent government, Sheikh Rasheed said you people used to call us selected but you are ‘imported’.

On the incident of Masjid-e-Nabawi, the leader of Awami Muslim League said that the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident should not have happened, but people hate their appearance.

