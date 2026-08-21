RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan was transferred back to Adiala Jail in the wee hours of Friday after undergoing a medical examination at a hospital in Islamabad, according to reports.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that, in light of the Supreme Court’s decision, the prisoner was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) during the night between August 20 and 21, 2026, under appropriate security arrangements for a detailed medical examination.

In a post on X, the minister said doctors from Shifa International Hospital were also present at PIMS during the examination. A team of qualified doctors, including an ophthalmologist, cardiologist and physician, conducted a detailed medical assessment and found the prisoner medically fit.

He said the decision to take the prisoner to PIMS was made in view of the security situation created by PTI workers on the way to and outside Shifa Hospital.

PTI founder shifted back to Adiala Jail after hospital check-up

Tarar said the prisoner’s sister, Uzma Khan, remained present throughout all stages of the medical examination and treatment.

After completion of the process, the prisoner was transferred back to Adiala Jail at around 5:00 a.m. on August 21, he added.

The minister said medical facilities had previously been provided to the prisoner and would continue to be provided whenever required.

What happened that night

Sources said preparations began shortly after Maghrib on Thursday outside the hospital, with comprehensive security arrangements put in place. Roads were cleared and access routes were closed as security personnel were deployed in the area.

Imran Khan’s sister, Dr Uzma Khan, and his personal physician, Dr Faisal, first went to Adiala Jail, where they spent some time and an initial medical examination was conducted.

At around 12:36 a.m., Imran Khan was taken from Adiala Jail and brought to the hospital at approximately 1:00 a.m., where he underwent a medical examination and received treatment. Doctors conducted the required tests during his stay.

Imran Khan remained at the hospital for approximately four hours before being shifted back to Adiala Jail shortly after 5:00 a.m.

According to the sources, three convoys were formed during the transfer: one for Imran Khan, a second carrying doctors, and a third comprising security personnel.