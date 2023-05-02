Imran Khan shifted to hospital after swelling in feet

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who was shot during long march in November 2022 in Wazirabad, has been shifted to hospital after he experienced inflammation in his feet, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that the PTI chief experienced inflammation in feet due to pressure, after which he was shifted to hospital for medical examination.

Sources claimed that Imran Khan’s feet experienced pressure during his appearance in the Lahore High Court (LHC) today, which caused swelling.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former premier and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

