Imran Khan should be arrested: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan for disrespecting the judiciary, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sanaullah criticised PTI chief Imran Khan for not appearing in the hearing despite court orders.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said that the former premier did not appear before the court despite making promises every time. He demanded action against the PTI chief instead of dismissing the plea.

READ: AUDIO LEAK: RANA SANAULLAH SAYS ‘DIRECTED FIA TO ARREST PERVAIZ ELAHI’

He also demanded CJP to take notice of the PTI chief’s remarks to mock the judiciary. The interior minister said that Imran Khan should be arrested for mocking the judiciary. He added that he will discuss the matter with the government to immediately arrest him.

He said that Imran Khan-led gang has made law and justice a joke. He said that all institutions should be respected by everyone.

During his press conference, Rana Sanaullah played the leaked audio conversation of former Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi in which he was allegedly talking about managing the courts.

READ: RANA SANAULLAH SAYS ‘FIA GIVEN GO-AHEAD TO ARREST SHAUKAT TARIN’



Rana Sanaullah said that he has directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest Pervaiz Elahi after the forensic audit of the audio conversation.

He added prima facie, Pervaiz Elahi should be arrested after the registration of a case. The interior minister said that the agency has been directed to consult the law ministry.

He said that the former Punjab CM was fearlessly managing the top court of the country. He demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) take notice of the audio conversation.

Comments