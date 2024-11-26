Saif calls for better facilities for PTI founder if immediate release not possible

ISLAMABAD: Spokesman for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has asked the authorities to provide some better facilities to PTI founder Imran Khan, in case the immediate release not possible.

Speaking on ARY News’ programme Off the Record, Barrister Saif emphasised ongoing efforts to resolve the current political crisis. He clarified that while he does not act as a messenger for Imran Khan, he conveys proposals and gathers his input on key matters.

Answering a question regarding his meeting with the founder of PTI in the Adiala Jail, Saif said that he informed the Imran Khan about different suggestions and got his point of view, he said, during the consultations, the government offer to allow a sit-in at Sangjani area was also discussed.

He revealed that Imran Khan had given nod to relocate the protest from D-Chowk to Sangjani, suburbs of Islamabad, but unfortunately his decision was not implemented. Saif stopped short telling the name of the person who obstructed the implementation of this decision.

Saif said that our basic demand is the release of Imran Khan but if the immediate fulfillment of this demand is not possible then at least some better facilities should be provided to the founder PTI, as right now he is being held in a small cell for more than 36 hours.

On NNovember26, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi accused Pakistan PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi of orchestrating all the chaos that led to loss of life and property in Islamabad, saying that ‘One woman’ behind all the loss of life and material.

Read More: PTI suggested to stage protest at Sangjani: Mohsin Naqvi

Earlier, in the morning, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the PTI was suggested to stage their protest at Sangjani in Islamabad.

“Barrister Gohar had also twice visited Adiala Jail and held meetings,” federal minister talking to media here said.

“There are reports that the PTI has got approval from jail, but the government has yet to receive any reply from the Tehreek-e-Insaf,” interior minister said.

Naqvi said that the PTI has to take decision whether they want to go to Sangjani or not. “We have also informed the PTI about the red line, if it will be crossed, extreme measures will be taken by authorities,” minister warned.