PM Imran Khan to visit Sindh cities next month: sources

ISLAMABAD: Following overwhelming victory in the elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan has set his eyes on Sindh and has decided to address public gatherings in the province from August, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources in the ruling PTI, Prime Minister Imran on Monday chaired the third meeting of the Sindh Strategy Committee here in Islamabad. The political situation in Sindh was discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, former chief minister Arbab Ghulam and party’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The meeting while taking key decisions regarding the province, according to sources, decided that the prime minister will visit the province in August. “Imran Khan will address public gatherings in the province,” they said.

The premier will also meet with Sindh intellectuals, lawyers’ organizations, and civil society.

The meeting decided to hold the fourth meeting of the Sindh Strategy Committee in the federal capital next week.

On July 10, it emerged that PM Imran Khan approached influential political personalities in Sindh to form an anti-PPP alliance in the province to prepare for the next local bodies and general elections.

After a consultation with the political leadership, it has been decided to invite all such political personalities to Islamabad. It has been further planned to establish a Sindh advisory body comprising of PTI leaders from the province and other anti-PPP political leadership in the province.

It emerged that the plan is aimed at bringing all political forces against the PPP-led Sindh government on a single page ahead of the local bodies’ elections and general elections.