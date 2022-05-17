Imran Khan says Shehbaz failing at governance, only expert at polishing US boots

KOHAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Tuesday said that PM Shehbaz Sharif, who masqueraded as a “great administrator” is failing at governance for his only expertise lies in polishing boots, that too the US ones.

Addressing a public rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kohat, the PTI chief said that the “conspiracy” against his government succeeded on face but now the parties brought in power, especially the PML-N, have been badly exposed as they couldn’t control inflation nor were able to given any relief to the people of Pakistan.

“Shehbaz Sharif is only expert at polishing boots, that too the military and US ones. Now, they will go to US and beg more money by saying that if you (the US) don’t support us, Imran Khan will come back in power,” Imran Khan told a mammoth crowd.

The PTI chief said that these people will put country in American slavery and the result of such slavery will be no different than many such instances in the past like Pakistan’s participation in US war on terror.

“They will follow their (US) orders and won’t even get dollars instead,” said Imran Khan.

The former PM said that people like Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz or Shehbaz Sharif can’t stand against US pressure for the US agencies already know where their money lies.

He was of the view that Shehbaz Sharif and his party now want to get rid of power but Asif Zardari doesn’t want him to quit for the only party which is getting all the benefits through this coalition is PPP whereas all the hate-for inflation and bad governance- is being directed at PML-N for their leader is PM.

Asif Zardari advises Shehbaz Sharif to continue as PM

Imran Khan claimed that his government was about to import oil and wheat at reduced prices from Russia in order to combat inflation and provide relief to the poor but then this “imported lot was brought into power” which quashed all such plans.

He thanked Supreme Court of Pakistan over its verdict against what he described as “turncoats” as the apex court, in its decision on a presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution, ruled that the votes of defecting lawmakers (of a political party) cannot be counted.

Imran Khan maintained that the SC order saved the morals of the nation and paved way for transparent politics in the country.

It is pertinent to note here that a number of PTI MNAs defected from party before Imran Khan’s ouster as PM through a no-confidence vote in April. A number of defecting MPAs also voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz as CM during election in Punjab Assembly.

