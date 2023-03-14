Imran Khan staging a circus for fear of arrest: Nawaz Sharif

The former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif has said that PTI chief Imran Khan is staging a circus for fear of his arrest, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Nawaz Sharif said in a Twitter message, “A person would have died of shame if he had been a brave and honourable person.” The former premier said that he would have left politics instead of being accused of cowardice and dishonour.

گرفتاری کے خوف سے عمران خان جو سرکس لگائے بیٹھا ہے، اُسکی جگہ اگر رتّی بھر بہادری اور غیرت رکھنے والا شخص ہوتا تو شرم سے ڈوب مرتا۔ بزدلی اور بے غیرتی کا دھبہ لگوانے کی بجائے سیاست چھوڑ دیتا۔ اکبر نے سنا ہے اہلِ غیرت سے یہی

جینا ذلت سے ہو تو مرنا اچھا — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) March 14, 2023

Earlier, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz slammed the PTI chief once again and said that ‘coward’ Imran Khan is hiding like a rat today.

While addressing an organizational convention in Faizpur, Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan used to threaten people with severe consequences but today, he is hiding like a rat. She claimed that Lahore has rejected Imran Khan yesterday.

Maryam said that PML-N has entered the electoral field to win the elections. She predicted that PML-N will win over the majority of seats in the upcoming elections and they are fully ready to contest the polls.

She, however, said that PML-N does not want such an election until justice is served to Nawaz Sharif. “Nawaz Sharif is still facing sentences and the culprit Imran Khan is walking freely. Elections will not be held in these circumstances. First, both scales should be balanced and then hold the elections.”

“We know how to give respect to our workers. Leaders face difficult situations in their lives many times. Nawaz Sharif had never chosen to hide in difficult times nor he used his workers as his shield.”

“Nawaz Sharif came to Pakistan along with his daughter from London to surrender himself. Has Nawaz Sharif ever complained about his ailment and threats to his life? Nawaz Sharif had told Musharraf’s aides, ‘Over my dead body!’”

