‘Coward’ Imran Khan hiding like a rat today: Maryam Nawaz

FAIZPUR: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has slammed the PTI chief once again and said that ‘coward’ Imran Khan is hiding like a rat today, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While addressing an organizational convention in Faizpur, Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan used to threaten people with severe consequences but today, he is hiding like a rat. She claimed that Lahore has rejected Imran Khan yesterday.

She said that Imran Khan led a small rally in Lahore yesterday and kept roaming on empty roads. She claimed that nobody would come out for supporting the PTI chief now.

“Not a single mother is ready to sacrifice her son for Imran Khan. Everyone saw the murder of Zille Shah and Imran Khan has never met him. He started politics after the death of Zille Shah.”

“Imran Khan summoned Shah’s father and kept him waiting for 2.5 hours before mourning his death. I respect Zille Shah as a political worker.”

She also criticised former chief justice, Mian Saqib Nisar. She said that Maryam Nawaz will never keep silent on the dual standard of the justice system.

Maryam said that PML-N has entered the electoral field to win the elections. She predicted that PML-N will win over the majority of seats in the upcoming elections and they are fully ready to contest the polls.

She, however, said that PML-N do not want such an election until justice is served to Nawaz Sharif. “Nawaz Sharif is still facing sentences and the culprit Imran Khan is walking freely. Elections will not be held in these circumstances. First, both scales should be balanced and then hold the elections.”

“We know how to give respect to our workers. Leaders face difficult situations in their lives many times. Nawaz Sharif had never chosen to hide in difficult times nor he used his workers as his shield.”

“Nawaz Sharif came to Pakistan along with his daughter from London to surrender himself. Has Nawaz Sharif ever complained about his ailment and threats to his life? Nawaz Sharif had told Musharraf’s aides, ‘Over my dead body!’”

Maryam alleged if someone committed a theft, then the individual would never flee from accountability and answer all questions regarding his three generations.

She said that people like interior minister Rana Sanaullah because he is a lion. She said that they faced the atrocities of Imran Khan during his government and the PTI chief is now hiding under his bed to avoid his arrest, she added.

