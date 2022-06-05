Imran Khan strongly condemns hateful attack by BJP spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the hateful attack by a BJP spokesperson on Holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Imran Khan said in a Twitter thread, “Strongly condemn the hateful attack by a BJP spokesperson on our beloved Holy Prophet PBUH. Modi govt has been deliberately following a policy of provocation & hatred towards Muslims in India including inciting vigilante violence against them.”

“This attack on our Holy Prophet PBUH is the most painful thing anyone can do to Muslims who feel an intense love & reverence for our Holy Prophet PBUH. OIC must take strong action ag Modi’s India bec sadly so far India has been allowed to get away with its Islamophobic policies.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the blasphemous remarks delivered by India’s BJP leader about Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

In a Twitter message, PM Shehbaz Sharif wrote, “I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India’s BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH).”

“Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms and persecuting Muslims. World should take note and severely reprimand India,” he said.

“Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme. All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH),” said PM Sharif.

