PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP leader

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the blasphemous remarks delivered by India’s BJP leader about Prophet Muhammad PBUH, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a Twitter message, PM Shehbaz Sharif wrote, “I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India’s BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH).”

“Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms and persecuting Muslims. World should take note and severely reprimand India,” he said.

“Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme. All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH),” said PM Sharif.

FO condemns blasphemous comments

Pakistan has strongly condemned the highly derogatory remarks recently made by two spokespersons of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that disrespected the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In a statement, the FO spokesperson said that these totally unacceptable remarks had not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of billions of Muslims around the world.

“BJP’s attempted clarification and belated and perfunctory disciplinary action against these individuals cannot assuage the pain and anguish they have caused to the Muslim world,” the spokesperson said.

He noted, “Muslims residing in India are equally outraged by the completely repugnant comments by the two BJP officials. The ensuing communal violence in Kanpur and in other parts of India bears testimony to this fact.”

The spokesperson further said Pakistan was also deeply concerned at the alarming rise in communal violence and hatred directed against the Muslims in India.

“Muslims in India were being systematically stigmatized, marginalized and subjected to a well-orchestrated onslaught from radical Hindu mobs with full connivance and support of the security apparatus across various states in India,” he added.

“Regrettably, the Indian state machinery has remained aloof to the desperate calls for assistance by the local Muslim communities across the country.”

The spokesperson pointed out that the continued grave violations of the rights of minorities in several BJP-ruled states; anti-Muslim legislations by the Union government of India and continued incidents of violence against Muslims on flimsy pretexts by various ‘Hindutva’ groups with complete impunity, and often under state patronage, highlights the worsening trend of Islamophobia and extremism in India.

“The silence of the top leadership of the BJP is yet another proof that these Hindu zealots have tacit support of the state machinery in carrying out their nefarious designs of marginalization and dehumanizing of the minorities, especially Muslims.”

Pakistan urged India to ensure that decisive and demonstrable action will be taken against those responsible for making derogatory remarks and attacking the dignity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

