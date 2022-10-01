Imran Khan submits affidavit in contempt of court case

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has submitted the affidavit in the contempt of court case against him for threatening Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the former premier has submitted his affidavit in Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a contempt of court case for passing controversial remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

In his affidavit, Imran Khan vowed to comply with the statement given on September 22 before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the last hearing. “I am ready to apologise if the judges think I had crossed a red line,” he added.

The PTI Chairman reiterated, “My intention was not to threaten the female judge. Taking action meant nothing but legal action.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decided not to frame charges against Imran Khan in the contempt of court case against him.

According to details, the IHC deferred contempt proceedings against Imran Khan after the former premier expressed the willingness to apologise to Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The former premier noted that his intentions were not to threaten the female judge. “It the court says so, I am ready to personally go to the judge and apologise,” he said, adding that he would not repeat something like this in the future.

Following this, IHC CJ Athar Minallah remarked that it would not be appropriate to conduct contempt proceedings. The court directed Imran Khan to submit an affidavit in light of his statement to the court.

