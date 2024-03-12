PTI founder suffering from eye infection, says Aleema Khan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail, was suffering from eye infection, claims his sister Aleema Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan expressed distrust in the jail doctors and said they want to arrange own doctors for Imran Khan’s medical examination.

She also castigated jail superintendent for not ‘informing’ PTI leadership regarding deposed prime minister’s eye infection.

She added that an application has been filed in court for regular visits of Imran Khan’s personal doctors – Dr Asim Yusuf and Dr Faisal Sultan.

Earlier this month, PTI founder Imran Khan’s dental check-up was conducted by his personal physician Dr Sameena Niazi at the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

Advocate Khalid Yousuf, Khan’s counsel, said: “Dr Sameena Niazi examined the teeth of Imran Khan.” The government doctors were also present during Khan’s check-up, he added. “Overall health of the former prime minister is fine.”

Excusing himself from giving further details, the lawyer said that Aleema Khan, sister of the incarcerated former prime minister, was authorised to talk about the PTI founder’s health.

On February 23, during the hearing of the £190 million settlement case, the PTI founder came to the rostrum and sought the accountability judge’s order for his dental check-up.