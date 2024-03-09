PTI founder’s dental checkup completed

RAWALPINDI: The personal physician of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder conducted the dental checkup and will present the report of the examination to Aleema Khan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the personal physician of PTI founder, Samina Niazi, reached Adiala Jail today and conducted the dental examination of former PM.

The lawyers of the PTI founder, Sheeraz Ranjha and Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry, asserted that the dental examination of the PTI founder has been completed in Adiala Jail.

READ: PTI founder seeks permission for ‘dental checkup’

The lawyer stated that the overall health of the PTI founder is fine, adding that the former PM has given the authority to talk about health to his sister Aleema Khan, as the medical officer will submit the medical report to Aleema Khan.

Khalid Yusuf mentioned that Aleema Khan will play a crucial role in determining whether the founder of PTI should be moved from jail to the hospital.

The jail superintendent permitted Aleema Khan entry to the jail with the utmost respect, and official doctors were also available within the jail premises for the treatment of the PTI founder.