Imran Khan summoned by ATC on February 15

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday summoned former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on February 15 in a section-144 violation case, ARY News reported.

The ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hasan passed the orders while hearing plea of Imran Khan seeking an extension in his interim bail.

PTI chairman’s counsel Babar Awan filed plea seeking exemption of the court appearance of Khan on medical grounds.

The prosecutor opposed the request and stated that all the medical reports are of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, which has no legal status. The law is being mocked, he added.

The court rejected Khan’s plea for exemption from personal appearance in the case and summoned him in person on February 14.

The court directed Babar Awan to ensure his counsel’s appearance in the court else it will pass the orders on the interim bail.

The court also directed the prosecutor to prove that all people gathered outside ECP for the protest at the directions of Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a terrorism case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after ECP disqualified Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

