Imran Khan summoned in Toshakhana case on April 11

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has been summoned by the district and sessions court of Islamabad in the Toshakhana case on April 11, reported ARY News.

As per details, the summons were issued by the court on a plea seeking an immediate hearing of the Toshakhana case.

The former prime minister has been asked to appear before the court on April 11 at 8:30 in the morning, the summon read and added that in case of non-appearance, the law will take its course.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

In the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

