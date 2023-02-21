Imran Khan summoned in Toshakhana case on February 28

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on February 28 in a criminal case filed against him following the verdict in the Toshkhana case verdict.

At the outset of the hearing, former prime minister’s counsel Gohar Ali Khan sought exemption from court appearance for his client on medical grounds.

Imran Khan is advised to take rest by the doctors, appearance in the district and sessions court is difficult for my client in his current condition, Gohar said in his arguments.

To this, the judge remarked Imran Khan was asked to appear before the court in person today. On every hearing you are seeking exemption from court appearance, he added.

We are continuously accepting your stance and providing you relief, but the court wants to indict Imran Khan by providing copies of the chargesheet against him, the judge remarked.

The lawyer of the Election Commission of Pakistan said he will not oppose the plea of Imran Khan seeking court exemption today but his appearance should be ensured at the next hearing.

Later the court adjourned the hearing of the case until February 28 and asked PTI chief’s counsel to ensure his in-person appearance.

Read more: Toshakhana: Arguments sought in Imran Khan disqualification case

In November, a trial court took up the Toshakhana reference filed by Election Commission against Khan for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices, which the former premier denies.

The ECP declared Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disqualified in its verdict in the Toshakhana reference.

In the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision read.

Comments