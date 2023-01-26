Imran Khan summons meeting of PTI’s senior leadership

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday summoned a meeting of senior PTI leadership at Zaman Park today (Thursday), ARY News reported, citing sources.

The meeting will evolve a strategy on the ‘victimization’ activities being carried out by the incumbent government and the overall political situation of the country.

The PTI huddle will elaborate strategy for the expected arrest of the party leaders, while delay tactics for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also come under discussion.

Khan will also take input from the senior party leadership about the future strategy on the prevailing political situation of Pakistan.

Earlier, in a tweet, Imran Khan said Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest on his apt description of the CEC leaves no doubt in anyone’s mind that Pakistan has become a banana republic devoid of rule of law.

PTI chief Imran Khan also urged the people to stand up for their fundamental rights now before the country reached a point of no return

