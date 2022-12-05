Imran Khan summons PTI Lahore MPAs, ticket holders

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday summoned assembly members and ticket holders from Lahore for the next general elections’ preparation, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the PTI chief kicked off preparation for the next general elections and decided to choose strong candidates for general elections.

Imran khan will preside the meeting of party leaders and will discuss matters related to party ticket holders from Lahore for next general elections, sources added.

Earlier, former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that party chairman Imran Khan directed party lawmakers to prepare for elections.

The former minister said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would keep running from elections but PTI would not waste any more time.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan had said that he will dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies this month.

Addressing PTI KP lawmakers via video link from his Zaman Town mansion in Lahore Saturday, Imran Khan said that his dialogue offer to PDM was just meant to emphasize the gravity of the situation.

The former premier lamented that the ruling coalition had rebuffed his offer for talks, adding that PTI will dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in the current month and go for polls.

