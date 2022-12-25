Imran Khan summons PTI MNAs meeting to chalk out strategy on resignations

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of his party MNAs on December 28 to chalk out a strategy regarding resignations from National Assembly, ARY News reported on Sunday citing sources.

The meeting will be held at Punjab House in Islamabad.

Sources told that the former premier Imran Khan would also address the MNAs via a video link from Zaman Park Lahore.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, confirmed that the party chairman had summoned the session.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf once again summoned PTI MNAs — who had quit en masse in the aftermath of their government’s ouster last month, to confirm if their resignations were “voluntary character and genuineness”.

The NA Secretariat wrote a letter to Shah Mehmood Qureshi in response to his letter regarding the acceptance of MNAs’ resignations.

The NA speaker invited PTI MNAs for verification of their resignation in pursuance of Paragraph (b) of Sub-Rule (2)of Rule 43 of Rules of Procedure & Conduct of Business in NA, 2007.

The letter mentioned that MNAs of PTI were earlier invited to the Chamber of NA speaker for verification of resignation from June 6 to 10 but none of them came for verification of their resignation.

