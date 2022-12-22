NA speaker summons PTI MNAs to verify resignations

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday once again summoned PTI MNAs — who had quit en masse in the aftermath of their government’s ouster last month, to confirm if their resignations were “voluntary character and genuineness”.

According to details, NA Secretariat has written letter to Shah Mehmood Qureshi in response to his letter regarding the acceptance of MNAs’ resignations.

The NA speaker has invited PTI MNAs for verification of their resignation in pursuance of Paragraph(b)of Sub-Rule(2)of Rule 43 of Rules of Procedure & Conduct of Business in NA, 2007.

Speaker @RPAPPP shall again invite PTI MNAs for verification of their resignation in pursuance of Paragraph(b)of Sub-Rule(2)of Rule 43 of Rules of Procedure & Conduct of Business in NA, 2007. NA Secretariat has written official letter to @SMQureshiPTI in response to his letter. pic.twitter.com/mhIEDqDekY — National Assembly of 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) December 22, 2022

The letter mentioned that MNAs of PTI were earlier invited in the Chamber of NA speaker for verification of resignation from 06th to 10th June 2022 but none of them came for verification of their resignation.

Earlier, former foreign minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi penned down a letter to National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, urging him to verify the remaining resignations of party lawmakers.

The former federal minister wrote a letter to NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, noting that party MNAs can return to National Assembly for verification of their resignations.

In the letter, Shah Mahmood Qureshi pointed out that 123 PTI MNAs submitted written resignations to former Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on April 11, 2022. “The lawmakers had submitted resignations as per constitution and assembly rules”, the letter added.

