PTI changes strategy regarding NA resignations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has changed its strategy regarding the resignation from National Assembly (NA) a day after NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf announced he will not accept the resignations if he finds lawmakers facing any kind of pressure, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs will return to National Assembly and announce their resignations on the floor of the House.

Sources told ARY News that all PTI members of National Assembly (MNAs) will announce their resignations individually. Resignations will be accepted immediately while announcing in front of the Speaker.

Sources added that the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be dissolved before the members return to the lower House of Parliament.

A day earlier, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that he will not accept the resignations if he finds lawmakers facing any kind of pressure.

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said in a statement that the dissolution of the assembly before the completion of the tenure will not strengthen democracy. He added that the option of backdoor talks is always available for all stakeholders.

He said that the situation of uncertainty is created after neglecting the parliament. Ashraf said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government in 2008 and then Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) government had completed their five-year tenure.

The speaker stressed the need for the completion of the assemblies’ tenure that will strengthen the democratic system. He suggested all political parties build a consensus for resolving their issues.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf called for creating an environment for gathering all stakeholders at a table to build a consensus on the prevailing issues.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan had expressed his determination to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies in December.

On December 8, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry asserted that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi had opined to delay the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, the former federal minister noted that Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi has apprised former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan of his opinion about the dissolution of assemblies.

