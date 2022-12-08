Fawad Chaudhry says Pervaiz Elahi opined to delay dissolution of assemblies

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has asserted that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi had opined to delay dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, the former federal minister noted that Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi has apprised former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan of his opinion about the dissolution of assemblies.

“Pervaiz Elahi had opined to delay dissolution of assemblies,” Fawad Chaudhry said. However, he added, the Punjab chief minister vowed to accept the final decision of Imran Khan.

He reiterated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants the dissolution of assemblies and immediate elections. “We have told PML-Q that the assemblies will be dissolved in December,” he said, hoping that the policy adopted against his party for the last eight months will change.

“The PML-Q is an independent party and has to decide its own future”, he said, pointing out that if the party wants to go further with PTI then they have to dissolve the assembly.

Fawad Chaudhry also expressed concern over ‘actions’ of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), saying that the nation had witnessed the non-political role of institutions in Pakistan.

“The cases we have filed are not being heard”, he said, urging the judiciary to make independent decisions. The PTI leader maintained that his party was determined to make Pakistan a democratic state, reiterating the demand of snap polls.

Taking over the presser, PTI leader Hammad Azhar criticized the government over deteriorating economy and said several industries were shutting down in the country. “Letter of Credits (LCs) were not being opened for traders to import goods”, he added.

“The businessmen in Lahore today met Imran Khan, and expressed their concerns over the country’s economy and the issues they were facing,” Hammad Azhar said, claiming that the incumbent rulers have no way solutions to the problems.

