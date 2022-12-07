Assemblies will be dissolved in December: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has expressed his determination to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies in December, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the former premier made these remarks while chairing a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leadership at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Imran Khan was determined to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies this month, ordering the senior leadership to constitute a parliamentary board.

Lambasting the incumbent government over ‘deteriorating’ economy, the PTI Chairman reiterated that the only solution to country’s problems was immediate and transparent elections.

During the meeting, former federal minister Asad Umar apprised the former premier on party affairs while Babar Awan briefed Imran Khan on legal matters. “The reference against the Chief Election Commissioner and Member Sindh should be heard immediately,” PTI demanded.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Imran Khan was willing to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies in a few days.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Imran Khan had given a clear message to not take any steps against national interests. He added that the PTI chief was fully aware of the difficult phase for Pakistan.

“The nation gives its opinion that fresh elections are the only solution to all problems. We try to convince the incumbent government. President Arif Alvi had also tried to convince the rulers but progress was not made.”

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Imran Khan had announced that his party would quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

Imran Khan said that his party had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos. “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party,” he announced.

