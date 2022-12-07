Imran Khan willing to dissolve assemblies in a few days: Qureshi

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Wednesday that Imran Khan is willing to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies in a few days, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference alongside Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari and other leaders in Lahore today, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Imran Khan had given a clear message not to take any steps against national interests. He added that the PTI chief is fully aware of the difficult phase for Pakistan.

“The nation gives its opinion that fresh elections are the only solution to all problems. We try to convince the incumbent government. President Arif Alvi had also tried to convince the rulers but progress was not made.”

“Imran Khan had already said that he will dissolve the assemblies after consultations if progress is not made in the talks. Imran Khan thought that the dissolution of assemblies will pave way for fresh elections in the country.”

Qureshi said the PTI lawmakers in the National Assembly (NA) had already tendered their resignations.

“Imran Khan chaired two sessions in Lahore with the parliamentary parties of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to hold consultations. Moreover, other delegations are also holding meetings with Imran Khan.”

“Imran Khan says today that he is now clearer about his opinion. Fresh elections are the only solution to all crises and the assemblies will be dissolved. He is willing to dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies within a few days,” said Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The PTI vice-chairman blamed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for prioritising ‘personal interests over national interests’. He added that PTI is willing to complete the election process in both provinces before Ramadan.

He slammed the incumbent government saying the rulers had no concrete plan to end the economic crisis and they lost the confidence of the business community and farmers.

Qureshi said that everyone has also listened to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s statement regarding talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Regarding Arshad Sharif’s assassination case, he said that a demand was made to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of the martyr journalist’s killing incident. He welcomed the chief justice’s decision to take suo motu notice.

He said that justice should be served in the Arshad Sharif murder case. “The incidents related to Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill are not hidden from anyone. All stakeholders should think about the severe consequences of creating an environment of distrust.”

PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar said the former federal and provincial finance ministers unanimously said that the national economy has collapsed. He censured the federal government’s blame game as all finance ministers were blaming the previous public officeholders for the prevailing economic crisis.

He reiterated that the economic crisis hit the country after the regime change under a conspiracy. Umar also demanded the immediate organisation of fresh elections.

