Ishaq Dar calls on President Arif Alvi to discuss political, economic matters

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Wednesday called on President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi to discuss the country’s political and economic matters, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources having knowledge of the matter said the meeting discussed the issues of dissolution of provincial assemblies, resignations and general elections.

During the meeting, cooperation with Punjab and Pakhtunkhwa governments to reduce the import bill in the country also came under discussion. Furthermore, cooperation was also sought from the opposition for the implementation of the IMF agreement.

Sources say that in the meeting between President Arif Alvi and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, cooperation with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was also discussed to bring political stability. The president of Pakistan promised to talk to the party leadership, the sources claimed.

In the conversation, the issue of closing the market at 6 pm across the country was also discussed.

Read more: Finance czar Ishaq Dar calls on President Arif Alvi

In a separate meeting held with the president on November 18, Ishaq Dar briefed the president on various steps taken by the government to provide relief to the people of Pakistan, especially to the unprivileged population of the underserved areas of the country and flood affectees.

Comments