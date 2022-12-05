Fawad Chaudhry says ‘PTI to dissolve assemblies on Dec 21’

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said Monday that the political party will dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 21 if progress is not witnessed in negotiations, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News progress ‘Off the Record’, Fawad Chaudhry said they are seeking general elections before March 20.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are trying to create circumstances for handing over the country to the caretaker government for an indefinite period. Fawad said that a caretaker government for an indefinite period will not be acceptable.

While talking about the PTI allies, Fawad Chaudhry said that Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi are political people who prioritise political interests. He added that they realised their political interests with the PTI hence they decided to join Imran Khan’s side.

He said that Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi assured the PTI leadership to dissolve the Punjab Assembly. He said that they are willing to organise fresh elections within 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly.

The PTI vice president said that President Dr Arif Alvi held two meetings with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. “Ishaq Dar told him that they are ready to hold talks on elections and seek time for consultations with Nawaz Sharif.”

Fawad said that Dar will inform Alvi after holding consultations with Nawaz. He added that PTI leadership is waiting for the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) response.

To a question, Fawad replied that the establishment had not assisted PTI in the 2018 general elections.

He said that Imran Khan is the most popular leader of Pakistan. He said that PTI won 75% of seats in the recent by-polls. Fawad said that the political opponents are afraid of Khan’s popularity.

