PTI decides to hold protest rallies against ‘rising inflation’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold protest rallies against the incumbent government over its failure to control ‘rising inflation’ in the country, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to details, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan held a party meeting at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park, wherein it was decided to hold protest rallies against rising inflation.

During the meeting, Imran Khan instructed the members of provincial assemblies to launch hold protest rallies against the incumbent government’s ‘incompetence’.

Sources told ARY News the first protest rally would be held in Hammad Azhar’s constituency on Wednesday. The schedule of other protest rallies will be released soon, sources added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued a statement of the meeting, expressing resolve to undermine every attempt of the government to delay elections.

The meeting was attended by central leadersship and members of National and Provincial Assemblies. The participants held consultation over the political situation, dissolution of the assemblies and preparations for the upcoming elections.

The participants expressed support to Imran Khan’s decision of resigning from the assemblies and its dissolution. The meeting reiterated the demand for immediate and transparent elections in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan had said that he will dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies this month.

Addressing PTI KP lawmakers via video link from his Zaman Town mansion in Lahore Saturday, Imran Khan said that his dialogue offer to PDM was just meant to emphasize the gravity of the situation.

The former premier lamented that the ruling coalition had rebuffed his offer for talks, adding that PTI will dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in the current month and go for polls.

