PML-Q, PTI will remain allies come what may: Fawad Chaudhry  

LAHORE: Former federal minister leader Fawad Chaudhry has asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) would remain allies, maintaining that they would proceed with close consultation in every matter, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking to journalists in Lahore today, the former federal minister noted that he held meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi, expressing confidence that PML-Q and PTI would remain allies come whatever way.

Regarding the dissolution of assemblies, Fawad Chaudhry said there was no reluctance to delay the decision, reiterating that the assemblies would be dissolved at the correct time. “Currently, the country is facing a huge economic crisis,” he said, noting that Pakistan’s foreign reserves have reduced to almost $7 million.

“The prices of oil in international market are at record low,” he said, regretting that the government was not providing relief to the people related to petroleum products. “Pakistan was also facing a gas crisis, due to which industries were shutting down,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PTI leader expressed willingness to ease tensions with the army and the judiciary, claiming that ‘informal talks’ were being held with the government. “There should be no extra-constitutional measures,” he said, reiterating demand for immediate general elections.

Read More: PTI leadership agrees upon dissolving KP, Punjab assemblies

Fawad Chaudhry regretted that some elements were taking advantage of the tension between PTI and army and judiciary. “We will not support any measure to extend the term of the government,” he added.

In response to a question regarding local government (LG) elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the former federal minister said that the federal government once again faced defeat in elections. “Despite rigging, the federal government failed to win the elections in AJK,” he claimed.

Read More: Imran Khan says will dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies this month

A day earlier, Imran Khan revealed that CM Pervaiz Elahi had signed the summary to dissolve the Punjab Assembly and handed it over to him.

Imran Khan also gave a conditional dialogue offer to the PDM government and said that “PDM must give us an official general election date, otherwise we have the power to dissolve the assemblies.”

The former PM said that the PML-Q is entirely behind us in the fight to dissolve the assemblies. “Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has also assured me that when I say the Assembly will be dissolved”, he added.

Comments