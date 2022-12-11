NA speaker says ‘will not accept resignations if lawmakers pressurised’

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Sunday that he will not accept the resignations if he finds lawmakers facing any kind of pressure, ARY News reported.

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said in a statement that the dissolution of the assembly before the completion of the tenure will not strengthen democracy. He added that the option of backdoor talks is always available for all stakeholders.

He said that the situation of uncertainty is created after neglecting the parliament. Ashraf said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government in 2008 and then Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) government had completed their five-year tenure.

The NA speaker stressed the need for the completion of the assemblies’ tenure that will strengthen the democratic system. He suggested all political parties build a consensus for resolving their issues.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf called for creating an environment for gathering all stakeholders at a table to build a consensus on the prevailing issues.

The NA speaker clarified that he will not accept a resignation if he finds the lawmaker being pressurised.

He emphasised political parties choose the forum of parliament to cope with the challenges. He added that all political parties could find solutions to all issues through parliament.

On December 8, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry asserted that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi had opined to delay the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, the former federal minister noted that Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi has apprised former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan of his opinion about the dissolution of assemblies.

“Pervaiz Elahi had opined to delay dissolution of assemblies,” Fawad Chaudhry said. However, he added, the Punjab chief minister vowed to accept the final decision of Imran Khan.

He reiterated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants the dissolution of assemblies and immediate elections. “We have told PML-Q that the assemblies will be dissolved in December,” he said, hoping that the policy adopted against his party for the last eight months will change.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan had expressed his determination to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies in December.

