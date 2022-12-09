Rana Sanaullah dares Imran Khan to dissolve assemblies

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday challenged Imran Khan to “walk the talk” and dissolve Punjab and KP assembly, adding that his party is ready for by-elections in Punjab, ARY News reported.

Addressing the press conference, Sanaullah challenged PTI chief Imran Khan to dissolve the provincial assembly, saying: “PML-N has decided to fight and we are prepared for the elections.”

“I am challenging Imran Khan to dissolve the assemblies and hold the election in Punjab, you will be surprised by the outcome.” Rana Sanaullah said at a press conference in Lahore.

Sanaullah confirmed that PML-N Supreme Leader Nawaz Sharif has decided to return to Pakistan soon to lead the party, adding that Sharif’s comeback will cause a huge vote turnover towards PML-N in Punjab.

While talking to the media he told that all the preparations to welcome the PML-N chief had begun today, and the people of Punjab are ready to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan.

Regarding Nawaz Sharif’s repatriation, the Home Minister said that preparations for Nawaz Sharif’s reception have started today. Nawaz Sharif will also decide on the reception of elections، Nawaz Sharif will come to lead the party.

Rana Sanaullah made it clear that the general elections in the country will be held in October 2023, if Imran Khan dissolves KP and Punjab assemblies, then the elections in these provinces will be held within 90 days.

About talks between President Arif Alvi and Ishaq Dar, he said that the president has shown keenness to resolve all outstanding issues but “Imran Khan seldom listens to anyone”.

He added that Ishaq Dar has conveyed to the President that despite the talks between the duo, PTI has been spreading rumors regarding the country’s economic situation.

