Early elections: Ishaq Dar conveys govt’s reply to President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has conveyed the coalition government’s reply to President Dr Arif Alvi in another meeting held at the President’s House, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Ishaq Dar held another meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi today. He reached President’s House from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

In the meeting, they exchanged views on the political and economic situation of the country.

READ: FAWAD CHAUDHRY SAYS PERVAIZ ELAHI OPINED TO DELAY DISSOLUTION OF ASSEMBLIES



Regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) demand for early elections, Dar conveyed the coalition government’s response to Dr Arif Alvi. They also deliberated on the different options to reduce the political tensions in the country.

The president also apprised the finance minister about his talks with the opposition. They agreed on continuing the talks.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dar and Alvi held overall five meetings so far.

Yesterday, Dar called on President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi to discuss the country’s political and economic matters.

READ: NO CHANCE OF MARTIAL LAW IN PAKISTAN: PRESIDENT ALVI



Sources having knowledge of the matter said the meeting discussed the issues of dissolution of provincial assemblies, resignations and general elections.

During the meeting, cooperation with Punjab and Pakhtunkhwa governments to reduce the import bill in the country also came under discussion. Furthermore, cooperation was also sought from the opposition for the implementation of the IMF agreement.

Sources say that in the meeting between President Arif Alvi and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, cooperation with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was also discussed to bring political stability. The president of Pakistan promised to talk to the party leadership, the sources claimed.

In the conversation, the issue of closing the market at 6 pm across the country was also discussed.

Comments