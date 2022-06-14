Imran Khan says ‘will surprise political opponents soon’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has vowed to surprise his political opponents soon, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, the former prime minister said he will intensify his movement against the political opponents. ‘Will politically fight against opponents at every forum’, he was quoted as saying.

We will continue our political movement under the boundaries of the land of the law, Imran Khan said.

Responding to a question, Imran Khan said he will not accept any ‘lollipop’ and demanded an immediate announcement of general elections in the country.

Read more: Imran Khan tasks Babar Awan to see ECP-related legal matters

Earlier, PTI chairman Imran Khan tasked Babar Awan to see legal matters related to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Former SAPM on parliamentary affairs, Dr Babar Awan held a meeting with the PTI chairman at Bani Gala to discuss Pakistan’s overall political situation and legal and constitutional matters.

Sources privy to the development said, the ousted prime minister again expressed his reservations on the ECP and reportedly warned the Election Commission of Pakistan to refrain from becoming a ‘wing’ of a political party.

Comments