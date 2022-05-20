Imran Khan abruptly cancels Isb visit, goes to Peshawar instead

Multan: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has surprisingly changed his plan to go to Islamabad after the Multan public gathering, and has gone to Peshawar instead, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was scheduled to go to the capital city of Islamabad but he suddenly changed his plans and decided to go to Peshwar instead.

PTI head Imran Khan announced in the Multan gathering that he would announce the Azaadi March’s date on Sunday from Peshawar. The former PM said that he would summon a meeting of PTI’s core committee to discuss the march’s date.

While addressing the public gathering in Multan today, Imran Khan said that his political party wants an election date and dissolution of assemblies at the earliest.

Additionally, Imran Khan said that he had received multiple life threats before the Multan gathering and suggested installing a bullet-proof box during public addresses. He said that the firm belief in Allah Almighty makes people fearless.

He slammed the political rivals and said that they tried their best to get NRO from the PTI government through long marches, blackmailing, personal attacks and abusive remarks. Khan said that his political rivals just wanted to see their corruption cases pardoned.

