Imran Khan tasks PTI to prepare lists of candidates for general elections

LAHORE: PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan has tasked party organisations to prepare lists of aspiring candidates for the next general elections, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Imran Khan has directed Asad Umar to shortlist candidates with the consultation of party organisations. The process to shortlist candidates in central Punjab has begun and Asad Umar was presented a list during a meeting today.

Commenting on the development, former finance minister and PTI Central Punjab leader Hammad Azhar said that they have begun preparations for the general elections prior to its announcement.

“The final decision of the candidates will be made by Imran Khan and PTI’s parliamentary board,” he said, adding that the party organisations have been directed to shortlist the candidates.

On Monday, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reiterated his demand for free and fair elections, saying that a fresh poll was the only way to end the political and economic stability in the country.

In an interview with a private TV channel, the former prime minister said that he was ready to hold a dialogue with the coalition government regarding fresh elections.

“The only way out of this situation was fresh elections. “If they [government] are ready for early free and fair elections, we [PTI] are ready to hold dialogues for country’s stability,” he said, adding that the incumbent govt should decide first whether they want political and economic stability in the country or not.

