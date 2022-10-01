Imran Khan terms leaked audios of PM House as ‘national security risk’

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan Saturday said that the leaked conversation between him and Azam Khan was a telephonic discussion from a secure connection in PM House and termed it a national security risk if such conversations are leaked publicly, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking exclusively during ARY News’s Sawal Ye Hai program, Khan asked what would happen if conversations from Prime Minister House are leaked to Pakistan’s enemies.

“It seems the secure connection of the Prime Minister House is recorded, which was later hacked and made public,” he said.

Discussing conversations in the leaked audio, Khan said he had discussed everything in the cypher. “I wanted to keep the matter secret at that time because of OIC meeting in Pakistan.”

The contents of the cypher were made public after being presented before the National Security Committee, which approved sending a demarche over the matter, he said.

Khan added before sending a demarche, they never named any country on the matter, however, after it everybody knew about the country involved.

Speaking over theft of cypher, Khan said a copy of it was sent to President of Pakistan who later sent a copy of it to chief justice of Pakistan. “A copy was also sent to speaker National Assembly, who also offered opposition to see the contents of it,” he added.

PTI chief said that it was a matter of shame that an undersecretary of a country summons a Pakistan’s envoy and orders him to remove the incumbent prime minister. “I want to applaud Asad Majeed who wrote in the cypher to send a demarche over the matter.”

Khan said they do not want to ruin relations with US, however, they only wanted to send a message that such acts will not be tolerated.

