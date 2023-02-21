Imran Khan thanks masses for showing support during LHC appearance

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday thanked the masses and especially lawyers for showing support during his appearance in the Lahore High Court.

PTI chief in his tweet said: “I want to thank all the people & especially the lawyers for coming out in huge numbers spontaneously and showing such passionate support yesterday.”

I want to thank all the people & especially the lawyers for coming out in huge numbers spontaneously and showing such passionate support yesterday. pic.twitter.com/J4LdiRc0IV — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 21, 2023

Yesterday, the former prime minister secured protective bail from the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a case registered at the Sangjani police station.

A two-member bench of the LHC led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard Imran Khan’s protective bail plea in a case registered at the Sangjani police station.

Khan apprised the judge that he was unaware of the bail petition. He added that he asked Azhar Siddiq to let him appear before the court after knowing about the petition.

Imran Khan apologised to the LHC judge for wasting the precious time of the court. Later, the PTI chief’s counsel withdrew the bail plea. The LHC wrapped up the proceeding after Imran Khan withdrew his bail petition.

