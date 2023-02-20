Imran Khan reaches Lahore High Court

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has reached the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a case related to a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Monday.

Imran Khan is present in his car on the LHC’s premises. Due to the crowd, the politician is facing difficulty coming out of his vehicle.

Police officials are trying to push back the people to make way for Khan.

After the PTI chief’s appearance, the hearing commenced in the judges’ chamber.

This is a developing story…

Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Imran Khan is present on the court premises and police made the worst security arrangements despite the assurance of the inspector general (IG).

He said that there are thousands of people present on the court’s premises and Imran Khan cannot reach the courtroom in the current situation.

Qureshi said that they will request the judge to accept the attendance of Imran Khan as he is present in the court premises and fulfils the court orders. He added that the court may nominate someone to confirm the attendance of the PTI chief in his car.

The PTI vice-chairman said that they are waiting for the court’s decision.

Earlier, Imran Khan has been given time till 5:00 pm to appear before the Lahore High Court in the ECP protest case.

READ: IMRAN KHAN FILES ANOTHER PROTECTIVE BAIL PLEA IN LHC

Last week, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh directed Imran’s counsel to present the former prime minister in court on Monday (today) at 2:00 pm.

The former prime minister was expected to appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC) to attend the hearing of the protective bail plea filed by him but his lawyers told the high court that The Mall Road was clogged and he could be brought to court only of the passage was clear.

Justice Sheikh in his remarks asked Azhar Siddique’s advocate to ensure the presence of his client in the court. “We are giving you time until 5pm to present Imran Khan before the court.”

READ: FIA DECIDES TO ARREST IMRAN KHAN IN PROHIBITED FUNDING CASE



Siddique’s plea to adjourn the case hearing until tomorrow was rejected by the LHC. Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh remarked Azhar Siddique can be served with a contempt notice. Khan’s counsels were given until 5pm to present him before the LHC.

Security measures

Strict security measures have been taken at the high court to avoid any untoward situation as Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh has suspended hearings of all other cases.

PTI chief’s lawyer Azhar Siddique and party leaders, including Shibli Faraz and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, reached the court.

Imran Khan’s private security team also visited the LHC.

Earlier in the day, an administrative judge of the LHC rejected a petition seeking permission for entry of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s vehicle on court premise owing to security threats.

Comments