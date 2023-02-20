FIA decides to arrest Imran Khan in prohibited funding case

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to arrest PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in a prohibited funding case, ARY News, citing sources.

As per details available with ARY News, Imran Khan will be arrested by the FIA with the help of Lahore police, the sources said.

Furthermore, a four-member team has been formed for the arrest, while a summary has been forwarded to the DG FIA for final approval.

On February 2, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling in prohibited funding case.

Read more: Prohibited funding case: IHC fixes hearing of Imran Khan’s plea

It is pertinent to note here that the Investigation Agency had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding. The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.

Comments